Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after buying an additional 182,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $134.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

