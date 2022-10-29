Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Li Auto by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Li Auto by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Li Auto by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

