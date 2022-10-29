Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

