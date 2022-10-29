Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 4.8 %

SBNY stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

