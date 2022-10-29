Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $114.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.