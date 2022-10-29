Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 12,519 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,813 shares of company stock valued at $712,159. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

