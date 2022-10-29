Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

