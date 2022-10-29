Assetmark Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 3.1 %

Moody’s stock opened at $269.09 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

