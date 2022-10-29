Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $88,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of XEL opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

