Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $213,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

