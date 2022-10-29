Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,012 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

GPN opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

