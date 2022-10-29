Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 578,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

