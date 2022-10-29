Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.24 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $91.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

