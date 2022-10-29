Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $65.37 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.