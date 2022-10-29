Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.77 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

