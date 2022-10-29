JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

