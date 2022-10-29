Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $13,501,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 64.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

