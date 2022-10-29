iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,015,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,110,000 after acquiring an additional 455,121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IGOV stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.