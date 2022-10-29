Analyzing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Agree Realty pays out 148.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $339.32 million 16.08 $122.27 million $1.89 36.16 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.03 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.33

Profitability

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Agree Realty and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 37.13% 4.38% 2.74% Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agree Realty and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agree Realty currently has a consensus target price of $78.77, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

