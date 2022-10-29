Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 132 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $188.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

