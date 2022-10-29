Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ENPH stock opened at $305.25 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 86.43% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,253 shares of company stock valued at $45,369,255 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

