Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

