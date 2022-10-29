Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 114,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 914.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $260.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

