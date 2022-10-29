Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

IUSS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

