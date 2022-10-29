Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 571 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

