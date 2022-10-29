Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 22,912 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $191,981,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

