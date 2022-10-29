Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

