Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $147.02 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

