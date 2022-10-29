Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 42,380 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,380 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 198,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 646,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 218,662 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PTBD opened at $20.33 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

