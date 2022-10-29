Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 741.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.54 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.