Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.77. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

