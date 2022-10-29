Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.80 Million in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.