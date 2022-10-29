Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $81,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

