Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $163.01 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.