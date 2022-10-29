Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 965.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,346 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

