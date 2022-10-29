Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,023 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Vertical Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

