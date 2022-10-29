Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading Up 5.6% After Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 4,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 804,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.07%.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.