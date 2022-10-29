Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Tyson Foods worth $86,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.