FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $93.62. Approximately 1,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

