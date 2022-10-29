Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $84,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

PGR opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

