Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Up 9.6% After Dividend Announcement

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.71. 16,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,445,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dana by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 842,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

