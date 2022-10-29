Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $84,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 180,898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

