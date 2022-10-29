Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $109,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHA opened at $41.88 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

