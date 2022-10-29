Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $100.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,271,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

