Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $89,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after buying an additional 700,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,631,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.