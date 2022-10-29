Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,030,079 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $97,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

