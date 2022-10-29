Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,460,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,555 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $106,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 139,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.