Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 534,931 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,931 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $93,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 379.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $804,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

