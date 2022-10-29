Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $88.67 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $88,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 41.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11,155.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.