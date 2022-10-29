Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 127,503 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.99% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $101,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,003,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $88.29 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

